REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of Twitter, Image Courtesy of Disney

It would appear as though Justin Bieber is starring as Belle in ‘Beauty & The Beast,’ since the recently launched doll looks just like the singer in a wig, according to shoppers! Many have been cracking up at the uncanny resemblance to the Biebs, when it’s supposed to look like Emma Watson!

Justin Bieber, 22, is truly the gift that keeps on giving. The Belle Doll, which was recently launched by Disney to promote the upcoming Beauty and the Beast remake, looks nothing like the lead actress Emma Watson, 26. Instead, it bares an uncanny resemblance to the pop-star, according to shoppers who can’t stop cracking up over the newly released toy. Soon after hitting the shelves, images began circulating on social media pages, comparing the doll to the “Company” singer. With it’s shapely brows, olive shaped eyes and luscious lips, it certainly gives us Bieber vibes! Fans are living for this moment, as it continues to “break the internet.”

when you order an emma watson doll online but a justin bieber doll in a yellow dress & a wig arrives instead pic.twitter.com/PUQUBXyufT — rebekka (@dolanschistad) January 7, 2017

they thought they made a nice emma as belle doll but instead they made a justin bieber doll pic.twitter.com/lbApA05pu0 — maryam (@seIinaivy) January 7, 2017

They got Emma Watson's Belle doll looking like Lord Farquaad with a mix of the Queen of Hearts & a sprinkle of Justin Bieber. Who did this? pic.twitter.com/4rUIxmrzYo — Whit O'Brien (@I_Slayy) January 7, 2017

One shopper wrote, “When you order an Emma Watson doll online but a Justin Bieber doll in a yellow dress and a wig arrives instead,” while another Twitter user added, “That’s Justin Bieber in a dress though.” Others couldn’t even see a resemblance to Emma at all, citing different Disney characters that looked more like the toy. “They got Emma Watson’s Belle doll looking like Lord Farquaad with a mix of the Queen of Hearts & a sprinkle of Justin Bieber. Who did this?” Nonetheless, fans are still hyped that Disney made a live-action reboot of the 1991 animated flick!

New images of Belle’s wedding dress have surfaced online, and it’s everything we’d imagine and more. The white gown features floral embellishments and sheer sleeves, making Emma look absolutely breathtaking! On top of that, another trailer was released Dec. 25, featuring all the iconic characters: Lumiere (Ewan McGregor), Cogsworth (Ian McKellen) and Mrs. Potts (Emma Thompson). The movie will be released on March 17, 2017 and we can’t wait!

HollywoodLifers, do you think the Belle doll looks like Justin? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.