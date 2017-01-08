J.R. Smith: NBA Player Begs For Prayers After Wife Gives Birth 5 Months Early

Courtesy of Twitter

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris, revealed heartbreaking news in a video they posted January 7. Jewel sadly gave birth to their baby girl five months early. The distraught couple simply asked for prayers as they take care of their one-pound daughter. Click through to watch.

J.R. Smith, 31, took to Uninterrupted, the NBA sharing platform started by Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, to reveal their devastating news. J.R. and wife Jewel Harris were supposed to welcome their baby girl, named Dakota, into the world in October 2017, as they announced in another video on Uninterrupted when they found out about the pregnancy. Something went seriously wrong, and now they’re just praying that beautiful Dakota makes a full recovery after being born extremely prematurely. It’s such a heartbreaking video.

“We’ve got very important news,” J.R. starts. Jewel begins crying, and continues, “We decided to share with the world what’s been going on with our family the past five days. We know a lot of you guys congratulated us on the expectancy of our little baby girl, but we had her five months early. She’s five days old today and her name is Dakota and she weighs one pound.”

“We know we’re not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it,” Jewel said. “That’s why we decided to share what we’re going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers and we’ll do the same for everyone else.”

J.R. and Jewel are so strong. The couple married in August 2015. They have two daughters together, Dakota’s big sisters: Demi Smith, 7, and Peyton Smith.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with J.R. and Jewel during this difficult time. Please lend your support in the comments.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.