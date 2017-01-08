‘Survivor’ Stars John Fincher & Parvati Shallow Are Engaged — See Their Romantic NYE Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order! ‘Survivor’ stars John Fincher and Parvati Shallow are officially engaged, according to a brand new report! The lovebirds even flaunted major PDA with a romantic NYE snap. We’ve got all the details on their exciting news.

They’re getting married! Survivor stars John Fincher, 33, and Parvati Shallow, 34, are engaged to be wed, a CBS rep confirmed to PEOPLE on Jan. 8. Fans began speculating that he popped the question to his leading lady when she shared a romantic photo on Dec. 31, showing them underneath sign that read “Love.” She even appeared to be wearing a dazzling engagement ring, proving they were ready to take the next step in their relationship. Parvati captioned the pic, “Happy 2017!!! Cheers to all the love that is and all that’s yet to be.” The pair has made several public appearances together since they began dating, so we couldn’t be more excited for them!

😲 Have you heard this week's @etcanada #survivormillennialsvsgenx podcast yet?? Whoa 😲 Link in my bio. #likewhoa A photo posted by Parvati Shallow (@pshallow) on Nov 20, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

The lovebirds previously attended fellow contestant Ethan Zohn’s wedding in July, so we can bet that he’ll also be present when they walk down the aisle and exchange their vows. Fans have already been flooding her social media page with well-wishes. One person even wrote, “Is that an engagement ring?! About damn time Fincher!” John rose to fame as a contestant on Survivor: Samoa, which aired in 2009. His fiancée Pivarti competed in Survivor: Cook Islands and later on Survivor: Fans vs Favorites, which she won! She also appeared on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains.

John and Parvati have yet to confirm the big news, but we can hardly wait for their heartwarming announcement. It seems like these two were destined to cross paths, since she originally auditioned to appear on The Amazing Race. Luckily enough, CBS producers remembered her from her audition and asked if she wanted to try her luck on Survivor. Now, we’re just waiting for more sweet pics of the happy couple as they await their magical day!

