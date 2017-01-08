Jimmy Fallon Joins Forces With Justin Timberlake & More In Hilarious Globes Opening

The Golden Globes have only just begun and we’re already cracking up! As expected, Jimmy Fallon delivered an epic opening to kick off the 2017 awards season, and he enlisted the help of some of the night’s biggest stars — including Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake and MORE. Amazing!

Jimmy Fallon kicked off the night with an amazing cold opening, with immediate cameos from stars like Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and the Stranger Things cast — including a rap from Millie Bobby Brown! After a fun spoof on the arrivals to the show, Jimmy took his opening song inside, where he played piano and was joined by Ryan Reynolds, Justin Timberlake and Tina Fey. Just like he did at the 2010 Emmys, Jimmy whacked Tina’s glasses off her face, and it was pretty hilarious.

The talk show host and JT are known for their epic comedy skits, and it was no different tonight when they did a hilarious spoof of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling’s hit movie, La La Land, including hilarious dance moves and more. Then, when he took the stage for his monologue, Jimmy had the audience in fits while dissing Donald Trump, Ben Affleck and more well-known names. Oh, and that was after the teleprompter wasn’t even working at the beginning! Obviously, he recovered perfectly.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Jimmy had everyone in stitches with his opening — after all, he always has us laughing on The Tonight Show, and he absolutely killed it when he hosted the Emmys in 2010, so we only expected him to bring his A-game tonight. Plus, he’s friends with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and we can imagine the stars involved were all thrilled to take part in such a hilarious segment. We can’t wait to see what else Jimmy comes up with to keep us laughing all night long!

