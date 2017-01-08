Jimmy Fallon Teases Golden Globes Opener With Justin Timberlake & More Stars

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Not only is Jimmy Fallon breaking with tradition and filming a cold open for the Golden Globe Awards, but he’s bringing all his friends with him! HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVE details about the stars of Jimmy’s fun sketch and its theme! Click through to find out more!

“I’ve been writing jokes and planning on what the opening is going to be,” Jimmy Fallon, 42, teased to People. “We’ve been shooting. It’s the first time ever the Golden Globes is having a cold open — like a filmed piece — which I’m excited they let me do. There’s a lot of people who are going to be involved with the opening. I don’t want to name names or spoil anything … But Ryan Reynolds … Someone’s going to be in there. Tina Fey. Uh, but it’s going to be good. Justin Timberlake — and Kit Harington.”

As if having Ryan, Tina, Justin, and Kit in his Golden Globes cold open wasn’t enough, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the kids from Stranger Things will be involved in the sketch in some way! The cold open is going to be based on the smash hit musical movie La La Land, which is up for a whopping seven awards at the Globes this year, according to our source. Gaten Matarazzo, 14, (Dustin) from Stranger Things is a Broadway-level gifted singer, and Millie Bobby Brown, 12, is pretty damn good, too. We can’t wait to see what Jimmy’s cooked up!

There’s rumor that Jimmy’s almost-love interest Nicole Kidman, 49, may be appearing in the La La Land cold open, as well! After their hilarious and flirty interactions on The Tonight Show — she always mocks him for the time he blew going on a date with her — they could definitely bring the house down!

Amazing! After seeing what Jimmy did with his cold open when he hosted the Emmys in 2010, it’s clear that this opening number is going to be a show-stopper. During that segment, he enlisted the help of celebs like Tina, and even Jon Hamm, to act out their own number from Glee! So good.

