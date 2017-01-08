Golden Globes 2017: Jimmy Fallon’s Top 5 Most Hilarious Moments

Courtesy of NBC

The Golden Globe Awards has got to be one of the toughest hosting gigs in the business with a room so packed with A-listers, and Jimmy Fallon absolutely nailed his first time out presiding over the big event. We’ve got his top five most epic moments of the night, right here!

Hats off to Jimmy Fallon! The 42-year-old brought his trademark good guy turned mischievous brand of humor to his Golden Globes hosting gig. Following in the footsteps of Ricky Gervais, 55, as well as the team of Tina Fey, 46, and Amy Poehler, 45, had to be a daunting task, but he totally owned the room at the Hilton Beverly Hills Jan. 8. Here are our top five favorite moments of Jimmy’s big night.

1. Jimmy’s La La Land-themed cold open.

Proving he’s an adept song and dance man, he took to the red carpet to recreate the intro scene of La La Land, only there limos stuck in line instead of cars on a freeway. Beyond that, he was joined by pals like Justin Timberlake and Ryan Reynolds, who helped him sing along at the piano like Ryan Gosling does in the musical.

2. Jimmy was able to keep his cool when the teleprompters went down during his opening monologue

All of his jokes were left in the wind when the teleprompters failed at the start of the show and he was forced to improvise. Jimmy made it through with good humor, even asking pal Justin to give him an assist, and eventually the devices got up and working.

3. Jimmy used his teleprompter meltdown to give us an amazing Mariah Carey joke.

He later laughed after a commercial break that, “I just got off the phone with Mariah Carey, and she’s convinced that Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue.” We love his hilarious riff comparing his not being able to see his jokes to Mimi not bring able to hear her backing track during her disastrous NYE performance.

4. Jimmy’s hilarious rap to presenters Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne’s names.

While introducing the the stars, he laid out a hilarious take on Cypress Hill‘s “Insane in the Membrane” by rapping, “Chastian and the Redmayne!” The ode to the joys of smoking weed will never be the same again.

5. Jimmy got in a hilarious dig at the Vladimir Putin/Russian hacking scandal.

When announcing who tabulated the votes for the Golden Globes, he got in a zinger at how Russia has been accused of hacking the U.S. presidential election to swing it in 70-year-old Donald Trump‘s favor. “As always, the ballots for tonight’s Golden Globes were carefully tabulated by the accounting firm of Ernst and Young and Putin,” he quipped.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jimmy Fallon’s hosting job? Did he measure up to your expectations?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.