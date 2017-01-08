Jimmy Fallon Disses Mariah Carey With Shady Teleprompter Joke At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock, Image Courtesy of NBC

Well, it wouldn’t be an awards show without someone throwing major shade! That’s exactly what happened tonight, Jan. 8, at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards when host Jimmy Fallon brought up Mariah Carey’s New Year’s Eve debacle. Here’s what went down!

When Jimmy Fallon, 42, first stepped onstage at 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards to give his opening monologue at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA, the teleprompter immediately stalled, making for an awkward opening. He pulled it off, though, and after some awards were handed out, the comedian returned to deliver the following zinger: “I just talked to Mariah Carey, and she thinks Dick Clark Productions sabotaged my monologue.” Shots fired!

You can watch Jimmy diss Mariah here:

Obviously, it was a joke about Mariah Carey’s infamous New Year’s Eve flub. After the singer’s performance went terribly wrong, she took to social media to blame the production team. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control,” she said.

“It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square, with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, the thousands of people celebrating, especially when their earpieces are not working at all…listen guys — they foiled me,” Mariah added. “Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me.” Can’t blame Jimmy for joking about that, can we?!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Golden Globes coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jimmy dissing Mariah? Tell us if you thought it was one of his best jokes of the night!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.