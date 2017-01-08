Jimmy Fallon Disses Trump In Globes Monologue: We’ll Be Living Under GOT’s King Joffrey

REX/Shutterstock/Image Courtesy of NBC

Who knew that Jimmy Fallon disliked Donald Trump THAT much? The host with the most started off the 2017 Golden Globes with a hilarious monologue that totally slammed the president-elect by comparing him to King Joffrey from ‘Game of Thrones’, among other things! Can you say ‘ouch’?

Okay, no matter how you feel about Donald Trump, 70, you have to admit that this was a pretty sick burn! Jimmy Fallon, 42, made sure everyone knew his opinion of the president-elect while opening up the show at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards on January 8. As he took to the stage at the Beverly Hilton, Jimmy had this pointed barb ready.

While talking up Game of Thrones, he casually mentioned that “in 12 days, we’ll all know what it’s like to live under King Joffrey.” Dude! For people unfamiliar with Game of Thrones, Joffrey is a spoiled, cruel child king. Oh, and the presidential inauguration is in 12 days. Damn! To make this impeccable joke even better, Jimmy actually ad-libbed his entire monologue when his teleprompter failed right out of the gate. He just made this joke on the fly! He tacked on a pretty excellent joke about awards recipients actually winning the popular vote, too.

#GoldenGlobes: Watch Jimmy Fallon ad-lib his opening monologue after the teleprompter malfunctions https://t.co/6xAQpyikLp pic.twitter.com/Gk3Q048kKA — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

Jimmy’s having one hell of a great night! The Tonight Show host started off the festivities with an incredible filmed cold open inspired by the hit movie La La Land. Poor Jimmy was stuck in traffic going to the Globes, and decided to go through the streets of Beverly Hills with Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, and the cast of Stranger Things instead. The opener showed people dancing on cars (a nod to the movie) and ended with the greatest love story of all time: Jimmy beautifully dancing with Justin Timberlake. It was amazing, and not to mention, the first of its kind. Jimmy made Golden Globe history by doing their only cold open!

