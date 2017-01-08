Jimmy Fallon’s Epic Globes Opening: Resurrects Barb From ‘Stranger Things’ & More

Jimmy Fallon brought his A-game to the Golden Globes and started it off strong with a ‘La La Land’-inspired production, featuring some of your favorite actors and actresses! Click in to see our Top 5 favorite moments from Jimmy’s opening song!

What a way to kick off the Golden Globes! Host Jimmy Fallon paid homage to the six-time nominated musical film La La Land in a red carpet and limo lined set with a serious dance scene. With dancers dressed as characters from the nominated HBO show, Westworld, this was an opening number to remember! Here’s some of our favorite moments!

1. Jimmy Fallon resurrected Barb from Stranger Things!

It’s taken everyone a long time grasp that yes, Barb is dead. The fan-favorite seemed to have died a gruesome death after Eleven found her with a slug coming out of her mouth. Yuck. Still, the Internet will not accept her demise, so, Jimmy did everyone a favor and brought her back. Barb, dressed in her usual glasses, pink shirt and khakis, floats out of the pool in a synchronized swimming scene. Simply, amazing.

2. Jon Snow is resurrected, too… from a deep slumber.

Jimmy single-handedly brought TWO of TV’s favorite characters back from the dead! Among the dancing and celebration, the camera panned to Kit Harington, seated in the back of a limo, dressed in a tux, with his eyes closed. He looked just as dead as a he did in that fateful Game of Thrones episode. However, unlike Barb, who’s creators say she is really dead, Jon Snow was resurrected in the show! In Jimmy’s La La Land, essentially the same thing happens, but much less dramatic. A car horn honks and Kit is awake — flawless.

3. Sarah Paulson walking out of a White Ford Bronco looking like she’s going to take over the world. Because she is.

In a jaw-dropping black gown, Sarah Paulson stepped out of a white Ford Bronco, the getaway car O.J. Simpson made famous, and sang while Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance danced on by. The second best part (because Sarah is first, duh) was John Travolta channeling Saturday Night Fever in a white suit. The guy still has serious moves!

4. Jimmy Fallon shows off his piano skills while Ryan Reynolds whistles along and chews a breath mint.

While keeping with the La La Land theme, the camera pans to Jimmy, with Ryan Gosling-esque hair, sitting at the piano playing the La La Land theme song, while Ryan Reynolds hums along. Jimmy compliments Ryan on his “minty fresh breath,” which leads Ryan to reveal his breath mint and offer it to Jimmy. Ryan spits out the life saver into Jimmy’s mouth before sliding off of the piano. Hysterical!

5. Jimmy and Justin Timberlake have such an amazing bromance, so obviously they showed the world their love.

As the two ascend into the air amongst a La La Land-inspired background, they hold hands and begin to ballroom dance around the stars. These two are actually BFF goals. The opening concludes with a super inspiring pep talk by Justin to a nervous Jimmy. “Don’t be nervous, Jimmy! You’re going to be great, just be yourself!” How could you not love these two!?

