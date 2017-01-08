Jessica Chastain Wows In Blue Beaded Gown At 2017 Golden Globe Awards

REX Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain is simply perfect! The actress totally slayed at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in a baby blue Prada gown, and we’ve broken it down for you here. Was Jessica’s look your fave one on the red carpet?

Jessica Chastain, 39, looked totally fab during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. She opted to wear a blue Prada dress with off-shoulder straps and beautiful beaded flowers on one side, and it was classy and sexy at the same time thanks to the huge v-neck in the front. She paired the pretty dress, which didn’t really need accessorizing, with a diamond necklace — so stunning!

Jessica will also be presenting at the ceremony tonight, and we can’t wait to see her light up the ballroom!

Keep checking back to HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Golden Globe Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Jessica Chastain’s look at the Golden Globes? Tell us if she was your fave tonight!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.