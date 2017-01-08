Jessica Chastain Wows In Blue Beaded Gown At 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Jessica Chastain is simply perfect! The actress totally slayed at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in a baby blue Prada gown, and we’ve broken it down for you here. Was Jessica’s look your fave one on the red carpet?
Jessica Chastain, 39, looked totally fab during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. She opted to wear a blue Prada dress with off-shoulder straps and beautiful beaded flowers on one side, and it was classy and sexy at the same time thanks to the huge v-neck in the front. She paired the pretty dress, which didn’t really need accessorizing, with a diamond necklace — so stunning!
Jessica will also be presenting at the ceremony tonight, and we can’t wait to see her light up the ballroom!
Jessica Chastain, star of John Madden's political thriller film 'Miss Sloane.' Willing to bend the rules for her clients, Elizabeth Sloane (Jessica Chastain) remains one of the most sought-after lobbyists in Washington, D.C. When asked to help oppose a bill that imposes regulations on firearms, she instead joins a scrappy boutique firm that represents the backers of the law. Her defiant stance and determination to win now makes her the target of powerful new enemies who threaten her career and the people she cares about. (Photo: Magnus Sundholm)
