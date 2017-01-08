Jessica Biel Flashes Sexy Sideboob On The Carpet At 2017 Golden Globes

REX Shutterstock

Get it, girl! For the Golden Globes, Jessica Biel rocked a seriously sexy gown that showed lots of skin — including a touch of sideboob! Does Justin Timberlake have the hottest date of the night?

Jessica Biel, 34, arrived at the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 8, in support of her husband, Justin Timberlake, 35, who is nominated for his work on Trolls. However, she totally stole the show when she hit the red carpet, looking gorgeous in an Elie Saab gown.

The most stunning part of Jessica’s gown? The deep plunge in the front, which showed off Jessica’s flawless cleavage and even revealed a bit of sideboob from the right angle. Needless to say, Justin won’t be able to keep his eyes off of her all night long!

Jessica also showed off some leg, with the slit in her thick skirt cutting straight up to just under her hip. Absolutely gorgeous!

Before hitting the red carpet with one of the most unique looks, Jessica joked around on Instagram while getting ready for the big event. She posted a hilarious picture which shows her with full red carpet makeup and earrings, but unfortunately she appears to be caught off guard. Instead of having someone take another picture for the Insta, she posted it and joked about having one-too-many before the show!

“So, libations before noon were a bad idea?…#goldenglobespregame,” Jessica captioned the photo, which you can see HERE. She also posted a bunch of photos showing how her hair and makeup team put her look together!

