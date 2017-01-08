Jennifer Lopez’s Friends Worried She’ll Be Left ‘Crushed’ After Drake Romance Fizzles

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s romance is hot and heavy now, but her friends are worried she’ll be left ‘crushed’ after the attraction fizzles, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why J.Lo’s pals are concerned that she’ll end up with a ‘broken heart.’

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, can’t seem to get enough of each other. Even though things are going great between them right now, her friends are worried that in the long run, she’ll end up “broken-hearted” from their whirlwind romance. “Everyone’s concerned it’s going to burn bright, but quickly fizzle out once the passion and crazy chemistry subsides a little, and Jen’s going to be left totally crushed,” a source close to the Shades Of Blue actress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “This is a super passionate, crazy and intense roller coaster ride — as most of Jen’s relationships are. She is head over heels for him, and he seems to super dig her too.”

Meanwhile, things between Drizzy and J.Lo have definitely been heating up, as the two even spent New Year’s Eve 2017 together. The “Hotline Bling” rapper hosted and performed at Hakkasan in Las Vegas and his leading lady was treated to a front row seat in the VIP section! Jennifer and Drake’s romance has been captivating fans ever since it was revealed that he attended a couple of J.Lo’s residency shows in Dec., sending the rumor mill into overdrive. Jennifer and Drake seemingly confirmed their blossoming romance by kissing and grinding at a Winter Wonderland party in Los Angeles on Dec. 29, before they were crowned king and queen!

The gorgeous duo was last spotted heading into Nobu for a dinner date Jan. 5, so who knows what’s ahead! Although Jennifer and Drake “hit it off immediately and have been making incredibly electric music together,” she’s not stressing in the least about where things will go between them in the future. “J.Lo’s just having fun with a cute guy who treats her like a queen,” our insider also shared. “It’s grown into something more and it’s amazing.” Live it up, you two!

