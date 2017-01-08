Jenna Bush Slammed For Screwing Up ‘Hidden Figures’ Title During Pharrell Interview

Courtesy of E!

Uh oh! NBC’s Golden Globes red carpet correspondent Jenna Bush Hager got her movie titles very confused while interviewing Pharrell Williams. She noted how he was there to represent the film ‘Hidden Fences,’ when he was actually there for ‘Hidden Figures.’ Watch the cringeworthy moment.

Okay, there are not that many films that center around Black characters these days, so it can’t be THAT hard to not get them confused. Unfortunately for Jenna Bush Hager, 35, on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, she did exactly that while interviewing Pharrell Williams, 43. He was there as a nominee for his Best Original Score for Hidden Figures, which details the contribution of a trio of Black women to the earliest days of the U.S. space program. Unfortunately, Jenna was thinking about Denzel Washington‘ s Golden Globe nominated Fences while interviewing Pharell.

This red carpet correspondent speaking with Pharrell just said he was nominated for "Hidden Fences" look at his face 😭 pic.twitter.com/6QTOBH6qtO — DK Uzoukwu (@DKuzLA) January 9, 2017

“You’re nominated for ‘Hidden Fences,’ how cool is that?” she asked him on the red carpet before the Jan. 8 ceremony and you could see the look on his face turn to one of, “Oh no, you did not just confuse these two movies.” Yeah, it was definitely that awkward. Pharrell handled it like the pro that he is even though he did give her a bit of a side-eye, but fans on the Twittersphere completely lost their minds that she could confuse Hidden Figures and Fences.

Jenna Bush just asked Pharrell about "Hidden Fences". I guess all black movies look the same to her. #goldenglobes — Leo Spy (@binarycool) January 9, 2017

Did she say HIDDEN FENCES?? She found the nearest nigger in site and just said fuck it, look at Pharrell face pic.twitter.com/tzto4wHdCp — Jay Dior (@JayKenMinaj) January 9, 2017

Oh wait that was Jenna bush that messed up the thing with Pharrell?! — mahogany (@missm_marie) January 9, 2017

Jenna Bush and Pharrell Williams just shared the most awkward moment at the Golden Globes. https://t.co/KLgws82zzH pic.twitter.com/qq72CaZYjA — Top Tech Hits (@toptechin2016) January 9, 2017

"Sorry Pharrell, did I say Hidden Fences? I meant Selma 2." — All Whyte (@rawcheese) January 9, 2017

When #JennaBush said #Pharrell wrote the score 4 HiddenFences I was like Kanye is gonna show up&be like Jenna Bush dont care abt black ppl — • j e n • (@jnieblasc9) January 9, 2017

Pharrell looked super fine in vintage Chanel, and was so proud to be there to represent Hidden Figures. The film surpassed industry expectations, raking in $21.8 million in ticket sales between Jan. 6 and 8 in it’s first big North American opening weekend, finishing second just behind Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. That is such a great accomplishment, it’s just too bad Jenna had to go and get it confused with Fences.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jenna’s gaffe was just an innocent mistake? Or did she make a huge faux pas in confusing two of the only films starring black casts?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.