You go, girl! Isabelle Huppert just won ‘Best Performance’ in a drama motion picture at the 2017 Golden Globes, and we couldn’t be any happier for her! The stunning actress won for her role as Michele Leblanc in ‘Elle.’ Read on for all the details on her epic victory!

When it comes to the Golden Globes, everyone is a winner (but a special few actually get a prize to show off to their friends). For this year’s 2017 show, that special someone is none other than Isabelle Huppert, 63, who won in her category of “Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama.” The crowd went wild with cheers and applause as she approached the stage to accept her award — and did you see that smile on her face?! Isabelle was grinning from ear to ear that all her hard work has lead to this unforgettable moment.

The French actress literally couldn’t believe her ears when she won! As she help back tears of joy, Isabelle thanked her loving family, friends, fans, and the film academy for always supporting her dreams. Not only was her speech impressive — did you happen to see the glitzy gown she was rocking? Isabelle was a real showstopper in that metallic silver dress! She truly deserved to be honored tonight, and we’re beyond excited that she won!

We’d like to say Isabelle had it in the bag from the beginning, but the competition was too tough to predict an obvious winner. The other actresses who were nominated in the same category were Natalie Portman from Jackie, Amy Adams from Arrival, Ruth Negga from Loving, and Jessica Chastain from Miss Sloane. As for the men’s drama category, Casey Affleck stood out amongst the crowd for his role in Manchester By The Sea.

