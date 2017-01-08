Hugh Laurie Wins Golden Globe For Supporting Actor In A Series Beating Out John Travolta

Image Courtesy Of NBC

So cool, Hugh Laurie is the man! The actor was not at all speechless as he accepted a Golden Globe for his work as a supporting actor in a series for TV beating out John Travolta. Keep reading for all the details from Hugh’s hilarious Golden Globe moment!

Hugh Laurie, 57, proved at the 2017 Golden Globes that he has that special star quality as he received his very own Golden Globe award. The actor was nominated for a Golden Globe in the category of, now get ready for this cause it is a mouthful, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role on The Night Manager. Whew, that is quite a category. Hugh beat out Hollywood veteran John Travolta, 62. John was amazing as lawyer Robert Shapiro on the series The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, but he was not good enough to beat Hugh.

Upon receiving his award, Hugh gave some LOL remarks about politics and took the opportunity to take a few shots at Donald Trump. “This is obviously a terrible mix-up. I don’t mean to be gloomy,” Hugh joked before he quipped about the new president elect. He then continued, “Thank you to the people who gave me the opportunity. I want to thank the AMC and the BBC … who were loving and supportive.” Hugh went on to thank the cast, crew and everyone in the crowd at the packed house at the Beverly Hills Hilton Hotel in California.

This could have been John’s second Golden Globe award but first one earned for a role on the small screen. The last time John received the honor was back in 1996 when he won for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for his performance in the film Get Shorty. But instead the night and the honor belonged to Hugh!

Hugh was up against some pretty stiff competition as some of the best actors in the game were also nominated for their own stellar performances. Actors who were also nominated in the category included, Christian Slater, John Lithgow, John Travolta and Sterling K. Brown.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Hugh winning the award? Were you surprised at the result? What has been your favorite moment of the 2017 Golden Globes?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.