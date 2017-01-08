Golden Globes’ Biggest Studs: Ryan Gosling & More Hotties Up For Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Get ready to drool! The Golden Globe nominations this year feature some seriously sexy men. From the swoonworthy Ryan Gosling to the charming Donald Glover, these are the hottest Golden Globes nominees!

So many hotties, so little time! The men nominated for this year’s Golden Globes definitely break the record for the sexiest batch of hunks ever. Ryan Gosling, 36, is back on the awards scene, and we can’t wait to see the swoonworthy actor at the Golden Globes. He’s nominated for his role in La La Land, which also stars the lovely Emma Stone, 28. We’ve been in love with Ryan since The Notebook, and he’s only gotten better looking over the years.

But there’s another Ryan who’s giving the Gos a run for his money: Ryan Reynolds. The 40-year-old hunk is also nominated for his role in the hilarious superhero movie Deadpool. Ryan is always so charming and funny at awards shows. If he brings wife Blake Lively, 29, we’ll probably faint because they’re so perfect!

British heartthrobs Andrew Garfield, 33, and Tom Hiddleston, 35, will both be gracing up with their presence at the Golden Globes this year. The adorable Andrew is nominated for Hacksaw Ridge, and a reunion with his ex Emma Stone is inevitable. Can Andrew and Emma just forget the past and get back together? They’re perfect for each other!

Tom will likely be walking the red carpet solo. He hasn’t been in a relationship since his whirlwind romance with Taylor Swift, 27. But there’s no denying this — Tom will look dashing in his tuxedo as he hopes to take home the Globe for The Night Manager!

Rami Malek, 35, is another Hollywood hunk who will be at the Golden Globes. The actor is nominated once again for his role in Mr. Robot. He’ll be putting away the black hoodie in exchange for a slick suit. Any time Rami smiles, an angel gets its wings! Check out the rest of the sexiest guys nominated for Golden Globes by looking through our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is the hottest guy nominated for a Golden Globe this year? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.