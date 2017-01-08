Click to Skip Ad
‘Hidden Fences’ Becomes Viral Globes Meme After Jenna Bush’s Awkward Flub — Tweets

Sun, January 8, 2017 10:43pm EST by Lauren Cox Add first Comment
Hidden Fences Memes
Courtesy of Twitter
Yikes. While LIVE on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, Jenna Bush royally flubbed ‘Hidden Figures’ by calling it ‘Hidden Fences’ — and, of course, the internet is pretty furious about it.

Jenna Bush, 35, has upset the internet, which means one thing: she’s become a meme. Well, sort of. While talking to Pharrell on the red carpet at the 2017 Globes, Jenna mashed up two movies into one — turning Hidden Figures and Fences into Hidden Fences. Awkward. Watch the cringeworthy moment below:

Thankfully, Pharrell handled the incident like a true professional, but viewers immediately expressed their frustration online.

While the flub inspired outrage all over the internet due to Jenna mashing two predominantly black movies into one, Twitter tried to find humor in Jenna’s mistake by creating memes. Lots and lots of memes. Check them out below:

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think of Jenna’s massive slip up at the Golden Globes? Comment below with your thoughts.

