Goldie Hawn & Amy Schumer Steal The Show At The Globes In Hilarious Skit: Watch

We officially have our favorite new mother-daughter movie team, and their upcoming comedy hasn’t even come out yet. You’ve got to see the hilarious chemistry that Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer showed off at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

From the second Goldie Hawn, 71, and Amy Schumer, 35, hit the stage at the Golden Globes Jan. 8 to present an award, their comedic chops were blazing! The duo play a mother and daughter who go on vacation to South America and end up kidnapped, while hilarity ensues in the new comedy Snatched due out May 17.

“I play the daughter, although I read for both parts,” Amy joked, just to make sure that we knew who had each role. She turned to Goldie and asked her to read the teleprompter, where the icon read, “Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Mystical” instead of “Musical.” That lead to a hilarious exchange between the two on whether Goldie needed to get her glasses or not. Amy even had to remind Goldie that she wasn’t the only one at the podium. “Can we just split the mic here?” Amy sweetly asked, while Goldie moved to the side just a tad, apologizing for “hogging” it.

“So the nominees of the five most tainted men,” Goldie continued, messing up “talented” before Amy from the stage openly asked her longtime partner Kurt Russell, 65, if he might have had the icon’s glasses. The camera panned to him laughing hysterically, but shaking his head that he did not. She furthered the joke that she couldn’t read the teleprompter by saying these were the best actors in “two hundred and sixteen,” before Amy mercifully threw to the nominee selections. “Here they are,” Amy said before Goldie played like she misunderstood her again, saying “Yes, here we are,” and moving in for a hug!

Goldie dropped her dumb blonde act when it came to announcing the winner though, announcing “Ryan Gosling” with breathless joy and her adorable smile. Aww! What a cutie!

