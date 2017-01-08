Golden Globes Worst Dressed: Nicole Kidman, Sophie Turner & More

REX/Shutterstock

While so many stars dressed to impress at the Golden Globes, unfortunately quite a few missed the mark. Check out which looks we didn’t love and VOTE for which one you liked the least.

So many leading ladies took risks on the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8, but unfortunately it didn’t pay off for everyone and a slew of leading ladies left us quite confused with their questionable outfits! We’ve rounded up the most bizarre red carpet looks so let us know which looks you weren’t impressed with.

Nicole Kidman always dresses to impress when she hits the red carpet, but unfortunately the sleeves on her dress were way too distracting in our opinion — and it wasn’t long before many took to Twitter to share their opinions of her ensemble. Although the gown wasn’t our favorite, we do appreciate the way Nicole switches up her style — and we loved seeing her present alongside Reese Witherspoon!



Golden Globes Best Dressed 2017 — See All Of The Amazing Looks

While we’re all about the sheer trend we just can’t get behind Sophie Turner‘s see-through ensemble at the Globes. From the black-and-white coloring to the detailing and the silhouette, this busy dress was a major miss. She had way too much going on and it was anything but sexy.

Along with these outfits there were way more dresses that were just lackluster in our opinion. From the weird to the wacky, check out all the looks we didn’t love and let us know which one you liked the least.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.