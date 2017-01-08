Golden Globes Red Carpet: See Emma Stone & More Gorgeous Stars Stun At The 2017 Awards

REX/Shutterstock

It’s finally time for the 2017 Golden Globes! Our favorite celebs from film and television, like Emma Stone, dressed in their finest to stroll the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton on January 8, and they did NOT disappoint. Click through to see all the amazing pics!

Is there anything more fun than the Golden Globes? The most gorgeous stars showed up for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards red carpet ahead of the highly-anticipated show, and their outfits were so impeccable. Just check out some of the first arrivals on the carpet in Los Angeles!

First up is always gorgeous Giuliana Rancic, who sparkled in a peach princess gown with a floral print and a wide gold belt. The high neck paired perfectly with her blonde updo. Kris Jenner, 60, stunned in a long-sleeved, multi-colored dress. She looked great in the tight gown that paired well with huge, red earrings. And just check out that smokey eye makeup!

These outfits are holding up pretty well to the best Golden Globes dresses of all time, we have to say. We agonized over which beauties wore the best dresses over the years at the prestigious awards show, but we picked our faves. Beyonce‘s insanely sexy, plunging gold dress from 2007 was one, as was Lady Gaga‘s vampy Old Hollywood-style black velvet gown from 2016. We’re obsessed with Scarlett Johansson‘s red hot, but simple tank dress from 2006.

And honestly, actress Christine Evangelista looks like she could totally be a contender for that bunch in a burgundy red column gown with a plunging neckline. She looked like a Greek goddess! Plus, we have a hunch that actor Josh Henderson can go down as one of the hottest dudes at the Golden Globes, too, with that dapper tux and bowtie combo. Love it!

HollywoodLifers, did you see your fave celeb on the Golden Globes red carpet? Tell us in the comments!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.