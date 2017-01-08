Golden Globes Live Stream — Watch The 2017 Globes Online Free

Courtesy of Golden Globes/HFPA

It’s finally here! The Golden Globes kicked off Hollywood’s awards show season on Jan. 8, with several of the biggest and brightest stars in attendance. Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and more celebrities will find out if they won! Click to WATCH the live stream of the ceremony!

The 74th Golden Globes kicked off the 2017 awards show season on Jan. 8, and the star-studded ceremony is surely going to surpass all expectations. Viewers are in for a good time, since Jimmy Fallon will be the first new host in seven years and he’s planning to break tradition by filming a cold open. Catch the entire show from online with this live stream!

CLICK TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAM HERE.

The pre-show and live ceremony can be streamed from NBC.com. If it’s your first time streaming at nbc.com/live, you’ll get a free 45-minute preview before having to use a cable login to continue watching. It’s worth tuning into, since Jimmy will be trying out his luck, after the ever-so-bold Ricky Gervais and his former Saturday Night Live co-stars Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET and it’s going to be three hours long. The stars will be flocking to The Beverly Hilton, so don’t miss a second of the red carpet action as well! (CLICK TO WATCH THE RED CARPET LIVE STREAM.)

“I think it’s going to be different from other award shows in that it’s young and energetic,” Jimmy previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s almost like a mixtape, if you will, of awards shows: the best of movies and the best of TV and great musicians in one show.”

There are several worthy contenders in this year’s nominees. La La Land, the acclaimed musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone leads the film nominations while Ryan Murphy‘s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story earned the most television nods. HBO’s hit series Game Of Thrones was also nominated!

Jessica Chastain, Amy Adams and Natalie Portman are competing among others for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama. Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington are also facing off for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama, so who knows what could happen!

Additional TV shows and movies to look out for include Deadpool, Stranger Things, Moonlight and 20th Century Women. Keep checking out HollywoodLife.com throughout the night for updates on the award show!

