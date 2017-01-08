Golden Globes Best Show Moments: All Of The Night’s Most Epic Highlights In Pics

Courtesy of NBC

The stars were out in force and ready to party at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards Jan. 8! From Jimmy Fallon’s opening monologue to the excited award acceptance speeches, We’ve got pics of the show’s greatest highlights, right here!

We knew this was going to be one of the best Golden Globe Awards telecasts ever as soon as host Jimmy Fallon, 42, burst into song and dance with a La La Land-themed cold-open that also included appearances from pals Justin Timberlake, 35, and Nicole Kidman, 39. The Globes are the place where the champagne is flowing and the stars are ready to party, so lets take a look at some of the night’s biggest highlights!

Of course it was time for Hollywood’s A-listers to really bring out their glamour for the first big awards show of the season, and leave it to Nicole and Reese Witherspoon, 40, to give it to us while presenting an award to The People Vs. O.J. Simpson onstage. Nic looked stunning in an elaborate silver Alexander McQueen gown while Reese looked lovely in a canary yellow frock. Drew Barrymore, 41, also went with the shimmery silver theme while presenting.

For some of the first big awards of the evening, Tracee Ellis Ross, 44, of Blackish pulled off an upset in the Best Actress in a TV Comedy, looking great in a sleeveless silver gown with her hair pulled back. in her acceptance speech, she said “This is for all women of color and colorful people.” To no one’s surprise, Sarah Paulson took home the Globe Best Actress in a Limited Series for playing Marcia Clark in The People Vs. O.J. Simpson. The 42-year-old looked sensational in a glittery golden gown to match her new trophy.

Naomi Campbell, 46, and Matt Bomer, 39, made for the most gorgeous couple when it came to award presenting, looking so stunning, No one during the night could top Sofia Vergara, 44, though, when it came to sexy glamor, as she wore a glimmering sheer gown that showed off her perfect curves as she made hilarious jokes while presenting an award.

Ryan Gosling, 37, tore our hearts out in accepting the trophy for Best Actor in a Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy. He devoted his award to partner Eva Mendes‘ late brother who died of cancer in 2016, all while the 42-year-old was pregnant and raising the couple’s other young daughter.

