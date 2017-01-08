Golden Globes Best Hair & Makeup: Priyanka Chopra, Kerry Washington & More

REX/Shutterstock

The biggest names in TV and movies stunned at the Golden Globes in Beverly Hills on Jan. 8. See all the best beauty looks of the night below!

From Kerry Washington to Drew Barrymore to Carrie Underwood, the Golden Globes were a star-studded event!

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, so many gorgeous celebs graced the red carpet and the stage! We’re breaking down everyone’s beauty look below.

Lily Collins looked like a princess with a high top knot. Her gorgeous maroon lips really popped — gorgeous!

Mandy Moore looked AMAZING with a retro hairstyle by Ashley Streicher. Her makeup was Laura Mercier and Burt’s Bees skincare by Jenn Streicher. She rocked a nude mani, At The Barre by Essie by manicurist Michelle Saunders.

Hailee Steinfeld looked gorgeous with a romantic updo. Hairstylist Mark Townsend used the Infiniti Pro by Conair 3Q Hair Dryer, Dove products and Scunci accessories to create the look.

Gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman were styled by Matrix SoColor Celebrity Stylists George Papanikolas and Nick Stenson.

Westworld‘s Evan Rachel Wood looked flawless. Peter Butler styled her hair using Leonor Greyl products.

Golden Globes-nominated actress Nicole Kidman was styled by Kylee Heath, who used Leonor Greyl products.



Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ makeup artist Karen Kawahara used skyn ICELAND products to get her skin red carpet ready before applying makeup.

Sofia Vergara, a COVERGIRL brand ambassador, wore makeup from their new spring collection.

Janelle Monae rocked her signature bold lip, that was of course, COVERGIRL. She’s a brand ambassador.

Hairstylist Christian Wood created Emily Ratajkowski’s gorgeous look using Uberliss and Wella. She debuted a new, short bob just before hitting the carpet! Adir Abergel styled both Reese Witherspoon and Jessica Biel using Virtue products. Patrick Ta did the stunning makeup for Jenna Dewan Tatum. For her gorgeous look-at-me lashes, he used KISS Lash Couture, their new falsies line! Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Marcus Francis styled nominee Winona Ryder from Stranger Things. Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Jenny Cho styled presenter Gal Gadot. Jessica Chastain will be having her hair done by Celebrity Hairstylist, Renato Campora using Moroccanoil! Manicurist Julie Kandalec used Red Carpet Manicure to create Ruth Negga’s nail look. Gorgeous!

HollywoodLifers, who had your favorite beauty look of the night?

