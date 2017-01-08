Golden Globes Best Dressed: Priyanka Chopra, Carrie Underwood & More

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes brought out a slew of stunning gowns — these leading ladies did not disappoint! See who topped our Golden Globes best dressed list & VOTE for who YOU think rocked the most glam get-up of the night.

Awards season is officially here and the celeb set brought out their best looks for the occasion as they hit the red carpet for the 2016 Golden Globe Awards in LA on Nov. 8. From Priyanka Chopra to Lily Collins, Kerry Washington and Natalie Portman, our fave leading ladies were out in full force — and we loved their looks so much we’re having a hard time selecting a favorite!

Although she’s very pregnant nothing would stop Natalie from showing up at the show, as she’s the front-runner to take home an award for Jackie — and the expecting star looked so stylish and chic on the red carpet. She’s just glowing! Natalie’s already a pro at dressing her pregnant figure and her glam gown was no exception — we can’t wait to see what else she rocks during awards season.



See How The Stars Get Glam For The Golden Globes

Gina Rodriguez is looking better than ever and totally sparkled in her plunging gown — it was perfect for a winter event. Cleavage proved to be a major theme, as Mandy Moore and Kristen Bell also opted for sexy necklines as Kristen dazzled in a long-sleeved black sequin Jenny Packham gown.

Lily Collins was pretty in pink in an embellished Zuhair Murad gown that was beautiful against her complexion.

Also in attendance was country crooner Carrie Underwood — and while we don’t often get to see her at these shows, she totally brought the glam and didn’t disappoint. Didn’t she look amazing?

While these stars totally stole the spotlight, they weren’t alone! See all of the leading ladies who landed on our Golden Globes best dressed list and be sure to VOTE for your fave look of the night.

