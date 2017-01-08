Golden Globes’ Best Couples: Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively & More Cute Pairs

REX/Shutterstock

The Golden Globes red carpet is one of the most glamorous in all of show business. But beyond looking at the couture gowns and snazzy tuxes, our eyes are always scanning the carpet for the adorable couples! Check out the smoking hot pairs that showed up at this year’s awards on Jan. 8.

There are some amazing films, TV shows and actors up to take home a few shiny statuettes at this year’s Golden Globes on Jan. 8. But one of the awards they won’t be giving out, but TOTALLY should, is for hottest couple on the red carpet. After all, when you’ve got the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, and Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepeid strutting their stuff in their finest attire, how can you think about anything but these adorable pairings?

The Queen and the King has arrived. Blake and Ryan Reynolds at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pGJO93jIWX — Blake Lively News (@blakelivelyf) January 9, 2017

Some other amazing couples in attendance were Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard, John Travolta and Kelly Preston, Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, and Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. We were just in awe of how gorgeous the pairs’ ensembles were, with each couple’s look totally representing who they are as a dynamic duo. Check out the pics of all these lovebirds in the gallery above!

Now, these are the kings and queens of Hollywood we’re talking about, and we just love to see them together any chance we get. But catching glimpses of them out and about is totally different than when we get to watch them all dolled up and ready to party hard!

HollywoodLifers, what couple on this year’s Golden Globes red carpet was your favorite? Give us all your thoughts below!

