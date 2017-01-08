Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez is a serious sight to see in her Golden Globes gown! She gave us a sneak peek on her Insta, showing off her rockin’ bod and tons of cleavage! See pics of the nominated actress!



Gina Rodriguez, 32, is no stranger to the Golden Globes and every year, she comes out with an even more stunning look! This year, the Jane the Virgin actress showed off her Golden Globes prep, while flaunting some serious weight loss!

Gina, who is nominated for her fourth Golden Globe for her role as Jane in Jane the Virgin, posted to Instagram this afternoon sharing a sneak peek at her look. “Today is a great day, I can and I will. 3rd nomination, 4th season renewal and family, friends, cast, and supporters that have all helped me get here.” SOO sweet!

Gina is seen getting pampered and primped while in her sparking, plunging white gown. Her dark locks were styled by the talented Paul Norton of Joico — gorgeous! She is totally on-trend with the low-V neckline, also seen on Mandy Moore and Kristen Bell on the Globes red carpet!

In addition to her Golden Globes ensemble, Gina flaunted some serious weight loss. The actress was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s disease, a thyroid illness, at the age of 19, and has struggled with her weight since. In the September issue of Health, Gina revealed that it’s difficult to keep off weight. “Keeping weight off is very difficult because my metabolism is pretty much shot,” she said. “As an actress, I was like, ‘Seriously?! In a world that’s so vain, I have to deal with the disease that makes you not keep weight off?”

Well, she looks AMAZING and we’re so glad she’s healthy!

HollywoodLifers, do you like Gina’s Golden Globes look? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.