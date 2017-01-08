Gina Rodriguez’s Vintage Waves At Golden Globes: How To Get Her Stunning Look

REX/Shutterstock

Gina Rodriguez rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, Jan. 8, and it was her loose waves that made our heads turn! Get the scoop on how to recreate her vintage waves with a modern twist!

Gina Rodriguez, 32, was head-to-toe perfection on the Golden Globes red carpet, Jan. 8, and we’ve got the secret to her classic finger waved locks by Joico Celebrity Hair Stylist, Paul Norton.

Gina’s old Hollywood style gown was a plunging, beaded white work of art that Paul wanted to highlight. He complimented her look completely with a modern day twist he put on her vintage waves. “I wanted to create a modern yet vintage look for Gina. Cabaret was my inspiration,” Paul said.

To get Gina’s flawless waves, Paul used the following Joico products: Power Gel, PowerWhip, JoiShape Shaping & Finishing Spray, K-PAK Protect and Shine Serum, Power Spray, Hair Shake, and Gold Dust Shimmer Spray.

Here’s how YOU can recreate her gorgeous waves:

Step 1:

Paul started prepping the hair with Joico Power Whip and tousled dry pushing the hair all to one side off a deep part. He also took a round brush only on the hair line to get it smooth.

@hereisgina mid-Glam moments . Here we go #goldenglobes #teamgina #joico #hairjoi #ginarodriguez A photo posted by paulnortonhair (@paulnortonhair) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:34pm PST

Step 2:

He then began on the lighter side in the back and began to start to put a gentle bend in the hair with a 1 inch iron, taking 1 inch sections and spraying JoiShape Shaping & Finishing Spray to each section prior to curling.

Step 3:

He curled each side away from the face, wrapping the hair over the iron and leaving the ends out for a more modern vibe . As he got to the hair around the face, he began to use small silver clips to keep the hair off the face so it could cool and give a nice s-shape wave.

Step 4:

Once her curls cooled, he used KPAK Protect and Shine Serum to help him finger comb though the hair, adding tons of shine.

Step 5:

Taking a large comb to help detail and place the hair, he then began to spray JoicoPower Spray to help keep the hair into position as well as giving him a strong hold to keep back Gina’s previously shaved side, which is now growing out back and way from her face.

Step 6:

Lastly, he used Joico Hair Shake just on the ends for separation and finished the look with more power spray. After seeing the completed look, he decided that he wanted more glimmer, so he added a once over with Joico Gold Dust Shimmer Spray to match to sparkle of the dress!

HollywoodLifers, will you recreate Gina’s waves?! Tell us below!

