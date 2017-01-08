Odell Beckham Jr. & Other Giants Hunks Practice Shirtless Outside In 13 Degree Weather

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Twitter

Hubba, hubba! Odell Beckham Jr. and other New York Giants hunks practiced shirtless on Jan. 8, despite it being 13 degrees outside. The NFL stars showed off their chiseled abs while braving the cold temperatures before the big game. See pics!

Ladies, try not to drool. Odell Beckham Jr., 24, and several other athletes from the New York Giants were practicing in 13 degree weather on Jan. 8, clearly unafraid of braving the cold temperatures at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field. The NFL stars ditched their shirts for the warm-up, gearing up for their big game against the Packers. They were dealing with pretty tough conditions, including 8-mph winds. Odell didn’t seem to mind in the least, running across the field while showing off his chiseled abs! Rashad Jennings, 31, also flaunted his six-pack, alongside the caption, “It doesn’t matter what the temperature is! Let’s heat it up!! #2017Playoffs.”

This is a shirtless Odell Beckham Jr. It is 13 degrees out there. pic.twitter.com/nnCfJbyIa2 — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) January 8, 2017

Their stint in the freezing cold lasted for only a minute, but images of their shirtless practice instantly went viral. Odell was definitely getting in the spirit for the highly anticipated playoff game, even rocking his themed cleats. His shoes featured the mouse Itchy, from The Simpsons, as well as the iconic Disney character Mickey Mouse. He was likely trying to distract the Packers, since their fans often wear cheese head hats. Unfortunately, his trick didn’t seem to work, since the Giants lost 13 to 38. Now, the Packers will next take on the Dallas Cowboys!

Luckily, Odell and his boys have been living it up to the fullest. The athletes recently partied in Miami, celebrating with Trey Songz and Justin Bieber. The group even ventured to nightclubs after the Giants’ win over the Washington Redskins, before cruising around on a yacht. Despite their recent loss, they made it to the playoffs, so they should still be proud of themselves!

