Gal Gadot: Pregnant Star Highlights Baby Bump In Sequin Gown At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

At about 5 months pregnant, Gal Gadot rocked a show-stopping look on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet, and we could NOT get enough of her sequins and plunging neckline! Even better, her stunning gown perfectly accentuated her baby bump, making it a fabulous choice for such a high-profile event. Can you say gorgeous?

Gal Gadot, 31, did NOT disappoint at the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8. Sporting a gorgeous gown with sequin detailing and a thigh-high slit, the Wonder Woman star showed off her pregnancy curves and looked absolutely fierce while doing it! Gal even accessorized her stunning look with Tiffany & Co. jewels in the form of an elegant statement necklace that looked absolutely amazing with her low neckline.

The star’s figure-hugging gown featured spaghetti straps, a bunch of sequins at the top, and a dangerously high slit. Talk about a daring yet glamorous look! Her signature raven locks were pulled tightly back in a sleek bun that allowed her glowing face to stand out. We love her subtle makeup too — Gal can seriously do no wrong!

Gal announced her second pregnancy via Instagram on Nov. 6 in the CUTEST way! Posing with her husband of nearly seven years, Yaron Versano, the actress proudly told her followers, “So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime ✨😉😊💝✨.” In the sweet photo, her hubby made a heart with his hands and placed them on Gal’s stomach. Aw! We can’t wait for Gal to give birth to her second little wonder baby.

Gal and Yaron are already the proud parents of daughter Alma Versano, 5, and we can only imagine how excited little Alma is to be a big sister! The brunette beauty teamed up with none other than Ben Affleck — aka Batman — at the Golden Globes to present an award. Gal stars in the Wonder Woman movie, which will hit theaters on June 2. She will also be featured in Justice League alongside Ben’s Batman, which premiers Nov. 17th.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love Gal’s Golden Globes look as much as we do? Are you excited for her to give birth?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.