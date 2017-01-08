Evan Rachel Wood Slays In A Sleek Suit At 2017 Golden Globe Awards

Courtesy of Twitter

Evan Rachel Wood can do no wrong! The actress rocked a perfectly cut suit at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and let’s be real: she looked better in a tux than 80% of the dudes on that carpet. You can see the pics right here!

Evan Rachel Wood, 29, had all eyes on her during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. She chose to wear a custom black Altuzarra tux with a classy white shirt instead of a gown on the red carpet, and it was everything.

Evan explained her unconventional choice to Ryan Seacrest (who, for the record, did not wear his own suit as well as Evan did hers), saying that she wants little girls watching the show to know that they don’t have to wear dresses if they don’t want to. “This is my third nomination. I’ve been to the Globes six times. I’ve worn a dress every time,” she said.

“And I love dresses, I’m not trying to protest dresses. But I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement and that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to. To just be yourself because your worth is more than that,” the Westworld actress added. Love it!

Evan added that her look is a homage to Marlene Dietrich, who famously loved the androgynous style, and to the late singer David Bowie, whose 70th birthday would have been today. “See you at the #GoldenGlobes…Also…Happy Birthday Bowie,” Evan tweeted shortly before the ceremony. So sweet.

