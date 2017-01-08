Emma Stone Stuns At The 2017 Golden Globes With Classic Low Knot & Glowing Skin

REX/Shutterstock

We saw so many amazing looks at the 2017 Golden Globes, but Emma Stone totally stole the show with her whimsical gown, classic updo and flawless makeup. Click ahead to get the details on her look, and her hairstylist’s exact how-to.

Emma Stone, 28, looked every bit the part of Golden Globes nominee on Jan.8 in a custom silver and petal pink Valentino gown. Decorated with stars all over for an ethereal look, Emma’s hair and makeup for the night matched.

Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin worked with NARS products to give the La La Land star perfectly highlighted skin. To match the silver in Emma’s gown, Rachel added silver sparkles at the inner corners of Emma’s eyes, which also served to brighten them. Then, she completed the look by tying in the soft pink color in the gown with a soft rose lip.

For her hair, L’Oréal Paris Celebrity Hairstylist Mara Roszak created a classic knotted hairstyle to complement her dress using the drugstore brand. Sharing the below, detailed pic to her Instagram, Mara’s look combined both glossy shine and volume.

✨miss Emily Stone tonight @goldenglobes looking like the dazzling star that she is. A little view of the back hair by me! A photo posted by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) on Jan 8, 2017 at 4:58pm PST

To create the look, Mara started by applying L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Extraordinary Oil Lustrous Oil Serum on the ends and a small amount of L’Oréal Paris Advanced Hairstyle Boost It Inject Volume Mousse on the roots to add volume and shine.

After blow drying Emma’s hair with a round brush, Mara set her hair in Velcro curlers, setting with L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray. Taking the ends of Emma’s hair and rolling them upwards, Mara secured the hair with bobby pins, leaving out a few face-framing pieces for a softer look.

To complete the look, she misted the low knot with the L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Hairspray once again, followed by the L’Oréal Paris Hair Expert Nutri-Gloss High Shine Glossing Mist to give her hair a healthy shine.

HollywoodLifers, how amazing did Emma look? Was she your favorite look of the night?

