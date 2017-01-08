Emma Stone Rocks Sexy Embellished Gown At 2017 Golden Globe Awards

REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone is always one of our favorite red carpet stars, and she didn’t let us down at the 2017 Golden Globes. Her backless, beaded blush Valentino gown was a totally classy move — get all of the details of her amazing look right here!

Emma Stone, 28, was dazzling as usual during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. She went with an intricately beaded light pink Valentino gown with tons of tiny pleats, star embellishments (a star for a star!) and a deep v-neck. The La La Land star topped off her look with a stunning diamond choker necklace — she looked like a total princess, to say the least!

Of course, there was a “before” process for Emma’s incredible red carpet look, and we almost died laughing at this amazing behind-the-scenes pic of her getting ready for the ceremony:

Some say beauty is pain, others say it just ridiculous! And so is prepping for the #goldenglobes with this hilarious human being! #koreanskincaresilliness A photo posted by Rachel Goodwin (@rachel_goodwin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:32pm PST

Embellished gowns have been a huge trend on the carpet tonight, but we think Emma definitely leads the pack of best dressed women.

Finally, Emma is nominated tonight for her role in La La Land, and we wish her the best of luck!

Keep checking back to HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Golden Globe Awards coverage!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Emma Stone’s look at the Golden Globes? Tell us if she was your fave tonight!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.