We were thrilled that Ryan Gosling took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, but nowhere near as thrilled as his co-star Emma Stone! The lovely actress became misty-eyed watching him accept his award and it was SO SWEET! Check it out.

Aww this is so cute! Emma Stone, 28, and Ryan Gosling, 36, have become very close after making several films together, so it makes sense that they would root for each other to win big at awards shows. However, we weren’t expecting Emma to be THIS happy when Ryan took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy.

Ryan Gosling thanks "my lady" Eva Mendes during his #GoldenGlobes acceptance speech: "Sweetheart, thank you" https://t.co/yLxSLYcwNg pic.twitter.com/ChZT3jo9Ic — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

“Damien [Chazelle] and Emma, this belongs to the three of us,” said Ryan as he accepted the award. “I’ll chop it into three pieces if you want. I don’t really want to do that because who would get what piece… no one wants the bottom and we’d fight over the top, and it could tear us apart but the point is… you understand, it’s ours!”

When the camera cut to Emma during that lovely speech, she was smiling and seemed to blink away a few tears. It’s so touching how proud of Ryan she is! And likely proud of the project as well. Ryan gushed about how thrilled he was to be a part of such a interesting and exciting film that is getting an unexpected amount of attention, and we can only imagine that Emma feels the same way, so perhaps that’s another reason why she was tearing up! We sure hope that she gets her own chance on the stage to say everything she has to say about it as well.

