Andrew Garfield Gives Emma Stone A Standing Ovation For Globes Win — See Sweet Pic

Is anyone else with us on completely wanting these two to get back together?! Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield may not be dating anymore, but he was one of the first celebs to get on his feet when Emma won Best Actress for ‘La La Land’ at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8. How cute is that?!

Andrew Garfield, 33, is totally here for Emma Stone! When she took home one of the biggest prizes of the night — the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical — her ex gave her a standing ovation, which she undoubtedly deserved. Behold:

It’s not surprising that Andrew was eager to support her at the Globes — after all, they’ve been friendly ever since their 2015 breakup, and this isn’t even the first time they’ve split while in the Hollywood eye. They actually split months before that, but briefly got back together before ending things again. However, they had yet another friendly reunion at the AFI Luncheon on Jan. 6, and they’ve only spoken fondly of each other since they broke up.

“[Andrew] is someone I still love very much,” Emma admitted in an Oct. 2016 of Vogue. Meanwhile, just weeks ago, at the beginning of December, Andrew didn’t even hesitate when asked which actress he’d want with him on a deserted island. “Emma Stone. I love Emma,” he said. “She’s all right. She can come.” Fans absolutely freaked out over this confession, begging the longtime, on-off couple to get back together, and now that they’ve been spending all this time together during awards season…maybe their (our) wishes will probably come through!?

ICYMI, you can watch Emma’s Golden Globes speech below:

"This is a film for dreamers." Watch Emma Stone's full speech at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/r8Vn6korGc — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2017

