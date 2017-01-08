Emily Ratajkowski Debuts Short New Bob At Golden Globes: See Her Hair Makeover

REX/Shutterstock

Emily Ratajkowski, is that you?! The stunning model showed up to the 2017 Golden Globes with a complete hair makeover! Emily debuted a short, new bob on the red carpet and we can’t get over how amazing she looks!

Emily Ratajkowski, 25, shocked everyone at the 74th annual Golden Globes, Jan. 8, when she arrived with a whole new look! The gorgeous model showed off her fresh, new bob cut with loose waves by Uberliss. Emily’s long bob was parted to the side and was looked incredible. Although we loved her long locks, we have to say that Emily’s hair makeover is one of our favorites!

Emily’s stunning bob was complimented by her fierce orange makeup. The model’s eyes popped with orange tones by Chanel. Emily’s thick brows went perfect with her top heavy eyeliner and her long lashes. Her orangey, coral lips matched her eye makeup and we were blown away by her red carpet beauty!

Emily rocked a stunning yellow gown by Reem Acra and this was definitely her best red carpet to date. The silver beaded detail on her gown was what really made her ensemble pop. The back of Emily’s gown showed off her toned back with the most insane beaded detail we’ve ever seen!

Although a ton of a-list ladies rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, Emily simply owned it! She’s definitely making our list for best dressed and most shocking hairdo of the night! We are HUGE fans of her bob!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Emily’s new bob? Tell us below!

