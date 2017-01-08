Drew Barrymore’s Retro Curls: Gorgeous Hair & Glowing Skin At Golden Globes

REX Shutterstock

Drew Barrymore looked like the timeless beauty she is at the Golden Globe Awards on January 8 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Get her exact hair and makeup look below!

Drew Barrymore looked stunning at the Golden Globes on January 8. The show is the first Awards of the season, and it’s a totally fun party to kick off 2017!

The Flower Beauty owner and creator wore her own line at the show. We love her line because it’s totally affordable — it’s available at Walmart!

Her skin was perfectly flushed and highlighted. Her eyes were lined and dark — so smoldering and sexy. Her lips were a gorgeous orangey-red. They looked plump and hydrated — very healthy despite the harsh winter weather in most of the country!

Her hair was teased and styled in pretty, loose waves. She had a retro, timeless beauty about her that was simply gorgeous.

Wearing a stunning Monique Lhuillier white gown, and Harry Winston jewels, Drew said she was “channeling her inner songstress.”

She looked absolutely amazing!

Drew almost didn’t make it to the Golden Globes — she was in New York City just a day before, when they got a big blizzard! Luckily, Jet Blue was able to get her there! We’re so happy they did so we could see her amazing look!

