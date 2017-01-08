Chrissy Teigen’s Golden Globes Sleek High Ponytail & Burgundy Lip

REX Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen is a red carpet pro, so naturally, she looked beyond gorgeous at the 2017 Golden Globes. The model showed off glowing skin and a rich burgundy lip by keeping her hair pulled back in a classic high ponytail. Click ahead to get the how-to on Chrissy’s golden glow.

Chrissy Teigen, 31, stunned in a backless Marchesa dress while walking the 74th annual Golden Globes red carpet. Posing with husband John Legend, the duo proved they’re all around couple goals.

To perfect Chrissy’s skin, makeup artist Mary Phillips prepped with La Mer skincare products. Sharing a pic of some of the essentials on her Instagram, Mary used the La Mer Creme De La Mer moisturizing cream, as well as the brand’s Soft Fluid Long Wear Foundation and Concealer as the base behind her glow.

For the rest of her makeup, Mary switched to Becca Cosmetics, to give her a lit-from-within glow all over and highlight along the high points of her face. To do this, Mary shared that she used the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Liquid Highlighter in Topaz as well as the Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed in Rose Gold.

Adding a flush of color to Chrissy’s cheeks with Becca Mineral Blush in Wild Honey, Mary finished her makeup with a soft neutral smokey eye and burgundy lipstick.

Chrissy’s go-to girl Jen Atkin completed her Golden Globes beauty look with a slicked back high ponytail that was styled completely straight. To give the classic look a playful twist, Jen accessorized Chrissy’s pony with two small hair combs.

