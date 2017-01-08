Chrissy Teigen Sparkles In Embellished Backless Gown At Golden Globes

Courtesy of Twitter

Chrissy Teigen was one of the many fashionistas on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. The model absolutely stunned in a gold embellished gown when she walked the red carpet with husband John Legend. Slay, Chrissy, slay!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, took the Golden Globes red carpet by storm in a gorgeous Marchesa dress. The dress, which featured gold floral embellishments and pretty ruffles, shined amongst all the dresses at the Golden Globes. The dress had a high neckline and was totally backless! Chrissy looked STUNNING!

While being interviewed by Ryan Seacrest, 42, on the red carpet, Chrissy took a seat right there on the steps! Chrissy is the best. She’s so real! After walking in such high heels, sometimes you have to take a seat!

Chrissy accompanied hubby John Legend, 38, whose movie La La Land is nominated for a slew of awards. They were one of the cutest couples of the night. Chrissy and John have had a whirlwind few weeks. The two recently took their daughter, Luna, on vacation to St. Barts. Chrissy and John returned to attend President Obama’s farewell party on Jan. 6.

Before the Golden Globes, Chrissy and John hit up the Art of Elysium Heaven Gala on Jan. 7. Chrissy stunned in a a white floor-length gown. Chrissy hasn’t been to the Golden Globes since 2015, the year her epic cry face went viral. Will Chrissy gift us with another amazing GIF-able moment? Probably!

