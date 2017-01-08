Courtesy of Twitter

Chrissy Teigen is all of us on the Golden Globes red carpet! She was seen taking a seat on the red carpet steps while her hubs John Legend worked the press. The best part was, Chrissy and Blake Lively had an amazing moment you have to see. We see a new squad forming!

Our worlds are colliding! Goddesses Chrissy Teigen and Blake Lively bonded on the Golden Globes red carpet while their husbands took interviews and the starlets interaction is everything! With their men on their arm, it was seriously like all of the coolest people in one spot.

Here’s how this amazing moment happened. Chrissy plopped down on the red carpet stairs behind Ryan Seacrest’s E! set, and John looked over his stunning wife while surfing his phone. Chrissy, donning a gorgeous Marchesa gown, was prob tired of her heels. We would be, too, girl. Then, Blake Lively and hubs Ryan Reynolds joined the couple as Ryan prepped to go on camera with Mr. Seacrest. Blake, who was wearing a stunning Grecian-inspired black and gold gown, and Chrissy could be seen giggling and bonding in the background! Uh, squad goals. Just look at them!

Just @ChrissyTeigen casually sitting on the stairs at the #GoldenGlobes meeting Ryan Reynolds. pic.twitter.com/K7IvAmcVEz — E! News (@enews) January 9, 2017

Chrissy’s boo John Legend won his first Golden Globe last year for his powerful song “Glory” from the film Selma and joins tonight’s show as a presenter. John has another connection to the show, too, as La La Land, which he produced and starred in, has seven nominations!

Now, while we were expecting to see Ryan in all of his Deadpool glory, he and his stunning wife kept it classy, looking like the most gorgeous duo of the night! Although, our new favorite duo of the night may be Blake and Chrissy.

Now, we’re wondering if Luna Legend and James Reynolds will be having a play date any time soon! And, if so, can we be their babysitters?!

HollywoodLifers, let us know your thoughts on this amazing moment and make sure to watch the Golden Globes tonight at 8 PM ET!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.