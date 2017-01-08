Chrissy Metz Walks Golden Globes Carpet Days After Brutal Knee Injury & Totally Nails It

REX/Shutterstock

A little knee injury isn’t holding Chrissy Metz back! Less than a week after the actress was seen riding through LAX in a wheelchair, she bounced right back and walked the Golden Globes red carpet on her own two feet — and she looked absolutely FABULOUS!

Chrissy Metz is an absolute STAR, and she proved that by walking the Golden Globes red carpet like a total champion after suffering a knee injury just two weeks ago! The This Is Us star stunned in a velvet, purple, long-sleeved gown as she strutted her way into the awards ceremony, and she looks good as new despite the terrible tear in her meniscus, which had her in a wheelchair just days ago. Get it, girl!

HollywoodLife.com actually caught up with Chrissy at the BAFTA Tea ahead of the Globes on Jan. 9, and she revealed that it’s been a bit of a struggle to get back on her feet after she tore her left meniscus over a family holiday vacation. “I have tried to do without [crutches],” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I had a cortisone shot and that is kicking in. I’m going to pace myself. That is what I’m going to do…pace myself.” Whatever she’s done, it’s working — she absolutely nailed the carpet!

Obviously, it’s a huge night for Chrissy — not only is her show, This Is Us, nominated for Best Television Drama, but she, herself, is up for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film! She’s, of course, up against some tough competition, though: Her costar, Mandy Moore, is also nominated, along with Olivia Colman, Lena Heady and Thandie Newton. “I will be excited for whoever wins,” Chrissy admitted to Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Honestly and genuinely!” We’ll be crossing our finger she comes out as a winner, thoguh!

HollywoodLifers, did you expect Chrissy to walk the Globes red carpet? How do you think she looked tonight?

