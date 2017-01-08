Chris Brown Slams Soulja Boy After Ex Pics: You’ll Never Have Rihanna Or Karrueche

REX/Shutterstock

Soulja Boy’s been posting pics of himself with Chris Brown’s ex, Cydney Christine, saying he’s getting with her now. BURN! But HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Chris doesn’t care about any of that, because he knows there are two girls Soulja will never, ever, have — Rihanna and Karrueche.

“Soulja [Boy]‘s whack and tremendously thirsty,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks that by going behind Chris [Brown] and f***ing all his old groupies [he] is somehow making Chris mad. Soulja must not have listened to the end of ‘Post To Be,’ because if he did he’d know that these girls be for everybody!”

“There’s only two girls that ever really mattered to Breezy on a relationship level, and that’s Rihanna and Karrueche [Tran], and Chris knows damn well Soulja ain’t had either sexually and never will,” the insider continued. “He’s not even Ri or Kae’s type, and Chris doesn’t believe that either of them would actually stoop that low and get down and dirty with the likes of Soulja. Ri and Kae like bosses. Real bosses with money and real status in the industry and someone who’s sexy and charming and puts it down in bed. Soulja, well, he’s none of the above.”

Man! We knew this feud had escalated quickly, what with the two actually prepping to physically fight one another, and all. But bringing each other’s former lovers into the mix? That can cut deeper than any physical pain! Though it seems like Soulja’s attempt to get Chris with his pics of Cydney Christine didn’t do the trick. Let’s just hope these two stop trying to rile each other up more before the big fight. Nobody wants to see this thing get messier than it already has!

