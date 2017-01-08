Meryl Streep Blasts Donald Trump At Globes: Anna Kendrick & More Stars Cheer Her On

Courtesy of NBC

The Golden Globes were chock full of surprises on Jan. 8, but one thing we knew for sure: Meryl Streep’s Cecil B. DeMille Award speech was going to slay! We were SO RIGHT, and other stars were LIVING for her Donald Trump disses. See their reactions, here.

The Golden Globes are basically Hollywood’s biggest party, so things are sure to get out of hand at least a couple of times during the show. However, we never saw this coming! At the 2017 awards on Jan. 8, Meryl Streep, 67, used her moment in the spotlight after winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award to make a couple of statements about the President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, and her fellow stars are obsessed!

This speech is so important and spoken in such an eloquent fashion only Meryl Streep could hold forth #GoldenGlobes

pic.twitter.com/85H9MHY6he — $am™ (@toxickilos) January 9, 2017

Meryl took quite a few jabs at Donald during her inspiring speech, from seemingly insisting the election “earlier in the year [was] when I lost my mind,” to methodically naming off several actors and actresses and where they are from, and saying that without these stars in the country, Donald would be left with nothing but football and mixed martial arts (“which are not the arts.”). Yowza! She also called the future President a “bully” and said that him being elected “breaks her heart.”

We’re sure Don won’t be happy about her comments (and will likely take to Twitter to bash her at some point… if he dares), but her colleagues were all here for it! “#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobes,” tweeted Wilmer Valderrama, while Anna Kendrick simple said “Is there anyone better? #Meryl.”

Judd Apatow feels that Meryl is vitally important to the future of our country, saying “We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump.”

Here are even more celebrity reactions to Meryl’s speech:

There is no one else like #MerylStreep and you are my muse and my inspiration. "You make me proud to be an artist" too. God I love you. — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) January 9, 2017

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) January 9, 2017

Are the hate tweets and twitter trolls coming for #MerylStreep yet? #GoldenGlobes — Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 9, 2017

I started my career working with #MerylStreep. That experience set a standard to which I always aspired. A national treasure and fine woman. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 9, 2017

I can't believe Meryl Streep used this pure artistic event as a platform to push her anti-Mixed Martial Arts agenda. — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep changes the world by waking us up with a kiss on the forehead — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) January 9, 2017

We need a principled press to call out what needs to be called out. We need to protect journalists & to safeguard the truth #MerylStreep — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 9, 2017

Meryl Streep giving an epic and powerful speech at the #GoldenGlobes. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) January 9, 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 9, 2017

We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 9, 2017

Everything she said. Thank you #MerylStreep for you work and everything you said tonight. #empathy #GoldenGlobes — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 9, 2017

MERYL STREEP — John Legend (@johnlegend) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobes — Wilmer Valderrama (@WValderrama) January 9, 2017

Is there anyone better? #Meryl — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 9, 2017

I just cried off at least 3 of my fake eyelashes. #InStyleGlobes #MerylStreep — Julie Plec (@julieplec) January 9, 2017

Wondrous and much needed speech by Meryl Streep. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) January 9, 2017

HollywoodLifers, did you think that Meryl’s anti-Trump speech was amazing or cringe-worthy? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.