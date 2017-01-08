Meryl Streep Blasts Donald Trump At Globes: Anna Kendrick & More Stars Cheer Her On

The Golden Globes were chock full of surprises on Jan. 8, but one thing we knew for sure: Meryl Streep’s Cecil B. DeMille Award speech was going to slay! We were SO RIGHT, and other stars were LIVING for her Donald Trump disses. See their reactions, here.
The Golden Globes are basically Hollywood’s biggest party, so things are sure to get out of hand at least a couple of times during the show. However, we never saw this coming! At the 2017 awards on Jan. 8, Meryl Streep, 67, used her moment in the spotlight after winning the Cecil B. DeMille Award to make a couple of statements about the President-Elect Donald Trump, 70, and her fellow stars are obsessed!
Meryl took quite a few jabs at Donald during her inspiring speech, from seemingly insisting the election “earlier in the year [was] when I lost my mind,” to methodically naming off several actors and actresses and where they are from, and saying that without these stars in the country, Donald would be left with nothing but football and mixed martial arts (“which are not the arts.”). Yowza! She also called the future President a “bully” and said that him being elected “breaks her heart.”
We’re sure Don won’t be happy about her comments (and will likely take to Twitter to bash her at some point… if he dares), but her colleagues were all here for it! “#MerylStreep your work, your words.. & your heart is why you are the history lesson our young generation should aspire to be. #GoldenGlobes,” tweeted Wilmer Valderrama, while Anna Kendrick simple said “Is there anyone better? #Meryl.”
Judd Apatow feels that Meryl is vitally important to the future of our country, saying “We will need a lot of people as clear and brave as Meryl Streep if we are to fight the corruption, bad ideas and lies of Donald Trump.”
Here are even more celebrity reactions to Meryl’s speech:
