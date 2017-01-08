Golden Globes: Casey Affleck Celebrates Huge Win For Best Actor In A Dramatic Film

Courtesy of NBC

The Oscar race is officially underway with Casey Affleck triumphing as Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama at the 2017 Golden Globes Jan. 8. Keep reading for his emotional speech that gave an amazing shout out to pal and colleague Matt Damon.

It was Casey Affleck‘s night to shine as he was honored for his gut-wrenching performance in Manchester by the Sea, taking home the 2017 Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. The 41-year-old was in a tight race against Denzel Washington, 62, for Fences which he also directed, but Casey ultimately took home the trophy.

In the film, Casey plays Lee Chandler, a cranky Boston loner who becomes the guardian to his 16-year-old nephew after a family tragedy. That forces him to return to the town where he grew up — which the movie’s title comes from — where he has to re-open old wounds. He made sure to thank writer/director Kenneth Lonergan, 54, and co-star Michelle Williams, 36, in his moving speech.

“Boy, this is really weird. I don’t have enough time to say everything I want to say, but Kenny you’re a treasure to all of us who love movies.” He continued, “There’s no award that belongs to one actor, I wish Michelle could be onstage with me, she’s perfect.”

The film’s producer Matt Damon, 46, was originally supposed to play Casey’s role, but backed out to stay behind the camera because of other commitments. “Matt, I suspect you won’t be passing on any movies I might be near,” he joked.

Denzel was a tough act to beat, as he brought the beloved August Wilson play to the big screen and portrayed bitter family patriarch Troy Maxson with so much passion. Other nominees in the field included Andrew Garfield, 33, in Hacksaw Ridge, Joel Edgerton, 42 in Loving and Viggo Mortensen, 62, for Captain Fantastic. So far nearly every year-end critic’s list has pegged Casey as the surefire Oscar winner for 2017, and it looks like their predictions could be coming true.

This is the first big awards ceremony of the season and will help give us an even more clear view as to who will end up taking home the Oscar in 2017. The next major awards show is the Screen Actor’s Guild Awards on Jan. 29, which could help solidify Casey as the one to beat come Feb. 26., when the Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

HollywoodLifers, are you happy with who won? Have you seen his film?

