Carrie Underwood Wows With Straight Bob On 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Did we expect anything less than for Carrie Underwood to look absolutely perfect on the Golden Globes red carpet?! The singer is only at the ceremony as a presenter, but she totally stole the show with her breathtaking hair and makeup. Completely stunning!

With her chin-length hair perfectly straightened and framing her face perfectly, Carrie Underwood, was the face of perfection as she arrived to the 2017 Golden Globe Awards! The country superstar paired her out-there, pink dress with a much more low-key beauty look, keeping her hair and makeup soft to let her ensemble do all the talking. With her short bob swept to the side and light pink lipstick,Carrie was beyond stunning on the carpet, and we’re basically convinced she’s the definition of perfection. Plus, her Yoko London pearl/diamond earrings and ring were the best addition! Slay, girl!

Carrie was just announced as a Golden Globes presenter a few days ago, but we’ve been anticipating her look ever since, and she certainly did not disappoint! Obviously, we’re more used to seeing her at music awards shows, which are generally a bit more casual, so it was great to see her even more glammed up at this big event.

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Carrie at the Globes — she attended in 2011, when she was nominated in the Best Original Song category back in 2011 for her track “There’s A Place For Us” from The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. She didn’t take home the win, and that’s the only time she’s been on the carpet for the GGs, so this appearance was long overdue!

Carrie spent pretty much all of 2016 on the road with her Storyteller tour, so she’s likely looking forward to a well-deserved break in this New Year. Her and Mike Fisher’s adorable son, Isaiah, turns two in February, so it would totally be the perfect time to add to the brood while she has this time off, right?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Carrie’s hair and makeup at the Golden Globes?

