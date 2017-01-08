Carrie Underwood Rocks Ruffled Dress At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood sported some serious ruffles when she stepped out at the Golden Globes in a pretty pink ensemble — did you love the detailing on her gown?

Carrie Underwood, 33, opted for a pretty pink gown as she stepped out for the 2017 Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 8 — in fact, it was the very first time the songstress attended the glam show and we love how she switched up her style in her form-fitting ensemble. The country crooner gravitates towards feminine silhouettes, frothy hues and embellished silhouettes for award shows and her latest look stayed true to her signature style while also surprising us. She paired her dress with a sleek and chic bob, really elevating the look — we’re so used to seeing her signature curls on the red carpet, so it’s always cool when she switches it up.



Carrie flaunted her svelte frame in a form-fitting ensemble which featured ruffles on the bodice and was backless when she turned around — now that is how you bring sexy back! We weren’t expecting it but it totally worked. The ruffles on the front of the dress were definitely questionable, but the detailing was balanced out by the open back of the ensemble — do you agree?

What did you think of Carrie’s pretty-in-pink dress at the Golden Globes? Check it out above and be sure to browse all our best dressed outfits from the award show.

