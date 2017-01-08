Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Remembered At Globes In Beautiful In Memoriam

Image Courtesy Of NBC

Simply perfect. The 2017 Golden Globes shared a touching memoriam of the late Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. Keep reading for all the details from this elegant tribute.

Hilarious Golden Globes host Jimmy Fallon became a tad serious when he halted the 2017 award show at the Beverly Hills Hilton to introduce an in memoriam for Hollywood’s biggest recent loss, Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds. Both iconic actresses passed away a day apart in late 2016. Jimmy noted, “a few weeks ago, we lost a mother and a daughter within just a couple of days and it was a terrible loss that we all felt,” before rolling into a video montage that included touching images and memories of the two powerful women. Check out the clip:

The #GoldenGlobes pays tribute to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds https://t.co/GBSxVwtW60 pic.twitter.com/Kj2ub1Xez3 — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 9, 2017

The memoriam was especially touching because the Golden Globes has a reputation as being a big party and the most fun award show for Hollywood’s brightest stars to shine. Such tributes honoring those that have died is rarely if ever done during the Globes. However, such a loss as big as Carrie and Debbie simply could not be ignored.

The video montage began with some touching family photos of the mother, daughter acting duo and went from there to highlight their iconic roles. No tribute of Carrie would be complete without showing a few clips of her legendary character Princess Leia from her film series Star Wars. Yes, the force was strong with this video montage which also included clips of Debbie’s biggest roles including from her hit film Singing In The Rain.

