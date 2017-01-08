Caitriona Balfe Looks Glam In Navy & Red Gown At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Absolute perfection! Caitriona Balfe looked stunning in a sophisticated navy and red gown on the Golden Globes red carpet. The ‘Outlander’ star dazzled just like Claire Fraser!

Caitriona Balfe, 37, took a fashion risk with her Golden Globes dress, but it paid off. She wore a strapless navy gown that featured a pop of red in the ruffles. The dress had a gorgeous floral embellishment on the right side of the dress that really took her look to the next level.

The actress kept things simple with minimal makeup and a pulled-back updo. Her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan, 36, sent his love after pictures of Cait on the red carpet hit the internet. “Ka-BOOM!” Sam tweeted about Caitriona’s look. Aw!

Caitriona is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama for her role as Claire on Outlander. She’s up against Claire Foy, 32, Keri Russell, 40, Winona Ryder, 45, and Evan Rachel Wood, 29.

She was nominated in 2016 as well. She wowed in every single season 2 episode of the hit Starz show. From losing her unborn child to saying goodbye to Jamie before the Battle of Culloden, Caitriona’s performance made us cry all the tears.

The Outlander star has been busy filming season 3 over in Scotland. At the end of season 2, Claire and Jamie were separated in order to save their unborn child, Brianna. The show flashed forward 20 years, and Claire decided she wanted to go back through the stones.

“Of course, there will be a reunion,” Caitriona told The Wrap. “Which I think is really beautiful and it’s been filmed really beautifully. It’s very interesting, it’s like, how do two people come together after not seeing each other for 20 years, after both believing each other have died, and how do you build something real again?”

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Caitriona’s dress at the Golden Globes? Let us know!

