Brie Larson Rocks Stunning Curls & Dark Red Lip At 2017 Golden Globes

She was the queen of the 2016 awards season, so it only makes sense that Brie Larson is back again this year! The actress attended the 2017 Golden Globes as a presenter and looked as stunning as ever on the red carpet. What do you think of her loose curls and incredible makeup at the show!?

Yep, Brie Larson, 27, is still as gorgeous as ever this awards season! The 2016 winner wowed on the red carpet at the Golden Globes this year, and aside from the fact that she looked absolutely perfect in her strapless red dress, we also can’t get over her stunning beauty look. With her hair swept to the side in loose curls and a dark, red lip to match the gown, Brie was pretty much the picture of perfection on the red carpet. Oh, and her Forevermark diamonds were the best addition, too!

2016 was the year of Brie — she was consistently awarded for her incredible performance in the movie, Room. Not only did she take home the Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Motion Picture: Drama, but she also won for Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role at the SAG Awards and the Best Actress Oscar. No big deal! After her incredible run, it only makes sense for her to show up and support those who are in the very same position this time around.

Following her busy awards season, Brie has kept a pretty low profile this year, although she’s clearly been hard at work — she has three movies, including the anticipated films Kong: Skull Island and The Glass Castle, coming out in 2017! We cannot wait to see her back on the carpet this awards season, and if this appearance is any indication, she’s totally going to consistently nail her style and beauty yet again. Slay, girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Brie Larson’s hair and makeup at the Golden Globes?

