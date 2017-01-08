Brad Pitt Leaning On ‘Close’ Friend Bradley Cooper Amid Angelina Jolie Divorce

REX/Shutterstock

Brad Pitt, 53, is in the throes of a burgeoning bromance with Bradley Cooper, who celebrated his 42nd birthday on January 5, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

“Brad and Bradley have gotten very close since Brad and Angelina [Jolie]’s split, and Bradley has been a big comfort to Brad,” an insider reveals to us. “He’s understandably going through a depression, so he hates going out. He feels like he will just be hounded by media.”

“Bradley is doing what he can to keep Brad from isolating himself. He brings him lunch, they watch movies, and they both love to ride motorcycles because no one can tell who they are. Bradley has even offered to set Brad up with one of Irina [Shayk]’s model pals but Brad said he’s not ready.”

The Allied star is too busy worrying about the future of his family and is terrified that his soon-to- be-ex is poisoning his kids against him.

Angelina is fighting for sole custody of their kids, and at this time, Brad is not even allowed to spend time alone with them! He’s limited to one visit a week, and a therapist is required to be there!

Good thing he has Bradley Cooper’s shoulder to cry on. And good thing Bradley Cooper’s girlfriend just happens to be a smokin’ hot Victoria’s Secret Angel. That doesn’t suck.

