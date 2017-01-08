Brad Pitt Cheered On In Surprise Appearance At Globes As Angelia Jolie Divorce Gets Nasty

Courtesy of NBC

Wait, what’s HE doing there?! Gracing us with his presence at the 2017 Golden Globes was Brad Pitt! None of us had any idea he would be in attendance — let alone get up on stage and present a movie award. See just how well the hunk cleaned up for the epic event, here!

Remember that Brad Pitt, 52, movie The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button? Where that dude ages in reverse? Well, that’s ACTUALLY happening with the actor. Brad practically looked to be in his late 20’s at the 2017 Golden Globes with that well-tailored suit and short haircut. Clearly he hasn’t lost his touch amid the nasty Angelina Jolie divorce. We seriously had NO idea that the hunk would show up, but he unexpectedly decided not only attend, but get up on stage and praise the movie his company stands behind.

In case you didn’t know this, Brad owns the Plan B production company that helped produce the bold movie Moonlight. Brad could have sent his well-wishes through an email or possible social media post, but instead, he actually came to the Golden Globes! If you thought he was going to mope around the house and feel sorry for himself, think again! Brad cleaned up REALLY well tonight (Jan. 8), almost as if to show Angie what she’s missing. Hey, if girls can get revenge bodies to make guys jealous, it works vice versa as well!

This is the first award show in a LONG time that Angie wasn’t walking arm-in-arm with Brad on the red carpet. The Fight Club star actually skipped the red carpet this year — probably to avoid any and all questions about his divorce. The last time we saw Brad at a star-studded event, he looked a little skinner than usual. Tonight, however, he reverted back to his handsome, usual self!

HollywoodLifers, were YOU surprised to see Brad at the Golden Globes?

